14,723 applications for 12,815 Class 11 seats in Chandigarh’s govt schools

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:35 IST

Online registration for admission to Class 11 in government schools closed on Monday with 14,723 applicants now set to be counselled for allotment of streams.

Of the 12,815 seats available for Class 11 in 40 government schools of the city, 6,420 are for humanities, 3,080 for sciences (both medical and non-medical), 1,755 for vocational courses and 1,560 for commerce.

Last year the education department had received 18,575 applications for admission.

This year, around 17,502 students had registered on the online portal of the Chandigarh Education Department, but only 14,723 had filled up forms and paid the registration fees of ₹130.

Director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said those who hadn’t completed the formalities would not be eligible for counselling. “Ample time was given for registration and helpdesks had been formed at 20 government schools to help the students. Those who didn’t pay the registration fees and complete all the formalities won’t be eligible now.”

Initially, the last date for class 11 registration was to be on July 30, but following reports of glitches on the first day when admissions started the date was extended to August 3.

The education department’s prospectus says the provisional merit list will be out on August 7, while the list of allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students will be out on August 13.

Details of counselling will be notified later.