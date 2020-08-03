e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 14,723 applications for 12,815 Class 11 seats in Chandigarh’s govt schools

14,723 applications for 12,815 Class 11 seats in Chandigarh’s govt schools

Of the 12,815 seats available in 40 government schools , 6,420 are for humanities, 3,080 for sciences (both medical and non-medical), 1,755 for vocational courses and 1,560 for commerce

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The education department’s prospectus says the provisional merit list will be out on August, while the list of allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students will be out on August 13.
The education department’s prospectus says the provisional merit list will be out on August, while the list of allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students will be out on August 13.(HT Photo/For representation only)
         

Online registration for admission to Class 11 in government schools closed on Monday with 14,723 applicants now set to be counselled for allotment of streams.

Of the 12,815 seats available for Class 11 in 40 government schools of the city, 6,420 are for humanities, 3,080 for sciences (both medical and non-medical), 1,755 for vocational courses and 1,560 for commerce.

Last year the education department had received 18,575 applications for admission.

This year, around 17,502 students had registered on the online portal of the Chandigarh Education Department, but only 14,723 had filled up forms and paid the registration fees of ₹130.

Director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said those who hadn’t completed the formalities would not be eligible for counselling. “Ample time was given for registration and helpdesks had been formed at 20 government schools to help the students. Those who didn’t pay the registration fees and complete all the formalities won’t be eligible now.”

Initially, the last date for class 11 registration was to be on July 30, but following reports of glitches on the first day when admissions started the date was extended to August 3.

The education department’s prospectus says the provisional merit list will be out on August 7, while the list of allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students will be out on August 13.

Details of counselling will be notified later.

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In