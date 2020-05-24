e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 14-day home quarantine for everyone coming to Punjab by domestic flights, trains, buses

14-day home quarantine for everyone coming to Punjab by domestic flights, trains, buses

He announced that rapid testing teams will check on the home quarantined people while the symptomatic ones will undergo testing at hospitals and isolation centres

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that everyone coming to the state, including those coming in via domestic flights, trains and buses, will have to undergo compulsory 14-day home quarantine.

Interacting with people during a Facebook Live ‘#AskCaptain’, the CM said that screening of those entering the state will be done at state and district border entry points, railway stations and airports. Those found to be symptomatic will be sent to institutional quarantine, while others will have to undergo mandatory two-week home quarantine.

He announced that rapid testing teams will check on the home quarantined people while the symptomatic ones will undergo testing at hospitals and isolation centres.

He cited Punjab’s experience with those who came from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, as well as the more recent case of Dubai, and said that Punjab government will not rely on any certificates of testing from any part of the country or the world.

Those returning to India via special international flights are already required to undergo institutional quarantine, as per the Central government’s guidelines.

The CM said that there is a likelihood of infection coming to state through people returning from other countries and states. So, the state is taking no chances and has made elaborate arrangements for testing and quarantine.

He thanked labourers who chose to stay back and contribute to Punjab’s economic strength. It is vital for the industries to function to ensure livelihood, he said. He urged people to follow social distancing norms at workplaces to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Of the migrants who had registered online, nearly half have willingly decided to stay back in Punjab and have started working in the industries, he said, adding that of 2.56 lakh industries in state, 1.5 lakh have resumed operations.

He said that his government is facilitating return of migrants through special trains, along with 607 buses, to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“Around 3.25 lakh of the 13 lakh migrants have returned so far while another 17,000 have gone back through buses,” he added.

Captain said that the success of Punjab’s strategy is evident from the fact that it has the slowest doubling rate of 86 days against the national average of 14 days.

On some school not following directions regarding charging fee online, he asked the Amritsar resident who raised the issue to share details of the school and promised strict action.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In