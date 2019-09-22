162 passengers penalised in Chandigarh for travelling without train ticket

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:44 IST

The Ambala division of the Northern Railways has penalised 162 passengers for travelling without ticket and 121 passengers for travelling using wrong tickets at the Chandigarh railway station.

As many as 283 people were penalised in just one day. People were penalised during the routine ticket checking drive on Saturday. The inspection team from Ambala collected ₹50,220 fine from people who were travelling without ticket and ₹42,350 fine for wrong ticket.

A ticket examiner and commercial inspector, Pankaj Goel, said, “Our team visits different railway stations under the Ambala division on regular basis and conducts inspection on multiple trains. We have caught and challaned errant passengers in six trains — Ambala Cant-Andaura, Kalka-Delhi Passenger train, Kalka-Ambala, Prayaghat-Chandigarh, and Paschim Express.”

He said, “As per the railway guidelines, if a passenger is found to be travelling without ticket, he/she has to pay fare from the station that they travelled or from the station that the train starts from or from the checking point, with an equal amount of excess charge subject to a minimum of ₹250 up to the point of detection.”

This is not the first time that the Ambala division has conducted such a drive. In August this year, 269 passengers were penalised for travelling without ticket.

