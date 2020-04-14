In Chandigarh, action against those loitering in gated societies too

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:33 IST

In the ongoing drive against those stepping out of their houses amid curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus, the police on Tuesday rounded up 17 people and arrested one in Manimajra. The police also arrested six persons for not wearing masks.

The 17 were those chatting in groups and loitering around inside gated societies including Uppal Marble Arc Apartments, Modern Housing Complex (MHC) and Gobindpura. The one person arrested was out for a morning walk.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “The directions to not step out of the house applies to housing societies as well. A single case can put the life of entire society at risk.”

MHC residents welfare association (RWA) president Col Gursewak Singh said, “Societies and RWAs have banned the entry of domestic help, delivery boys and other vendors. We are personally contacting block presidents to make sure people don’t step out of their houses, even in societies.”

Patrolling policemen also used public announcement system to inform people that no one is supposed to step out of their houses, not even for a chat with the neighbours.

President of Guru Nanak Vihar in Sector 48, Rajwant Singh, said, “Today, police entered PUSHPAC Society to pick up people who are flouting norms. We have been told by the police to ensure that people do not gather in societies.”

In all, the police rounded up 356 people on Tuesday for various violations. Earlier on Monday, police arrested 150 people out for their morning walk despite curfew orders in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 32 others were arrested for venturing out without masks and 18 FIRs registered. A number of Punjab and Haryana bureaucrats were among 466 rounded up and let off with a warning. The special drive to nab walkers was carried out in 120 parks across the city.

BLURB: SSP says directions to not step out of the house applies to housing societies as well