e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 18-year-old woman abducted in broad daylight in Jhajjar

18-year-old woman abducted in broad daylight in Jhajjar

Unidentified men forced her into a car and drove away, incident captured on CCTV

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
(Representative Image/HT)
         

An 18-year-old woman was abducted by unidentified men in a broad day light in Jhajjar on Friday, the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The incident took place when the teenager with her mother was returning home. Unidentified men forced her into a car and drove away.

CCTV footage shows the woman’s mother tried to stop the kidnappers but she was dragged away.

Police have initiated an investigation.

top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In