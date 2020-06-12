18-year-old woman abducted in broad daylight in Jhajjar

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:16 IST

An 18-year-old woman was abducted by unidentified men in a broad day light in Jhajjar on Friday, the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The incident took place when the teenager with her mother was returning home. Unidentified men forced her into a car and drove away.

CCTV footage shows the woman’s mother tried to stop the kidnappers but she was dragged away.

Police have initiated an investigation.