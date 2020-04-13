e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2,400 students stuck at LPU want to go home

2,400 students stuck at LPU want to go home

A varsity student had tested positive on Saturday; over 300 stuck at the varsity are from Afghanistan, Nepal, Nigeria, Ghana Zambia and seek evacuation

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:39 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Over 2,400 students of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, and CT Group of Institutions, are in a state of panic and want to go home. On Saturday, an LPU student had tested positive for covid-19.

Classes have been suspended at both the institutes till May 1 and students are stranded at hostels, paying guest accommodations and private rented flats. Over 300 of these are international students; CT Group of Institutions has 100-odd international students in Ludhiana and Jalandhar combined.

A health department official, involved in screening of students since Saturday, said students were panicking and were jittery in coming forward for the screening process. Incidentally, the patient is stable, and is being treated at the isolation ward of the Kapurthala civil hospital.

At the LPU, stranded students remain from Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and some other cities of South India. Internationally, most students still on campus or the city are Afghanistan, Nepal, Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia.

LPU additional director Aman Mittal said, “The university has approached these countries, requesting for evacuation of their citizens.” A student Sulaiman Ahmad from Afghanistan said, “I am worried and have requested my own government and Indian authorities to send me home.” Suresh Kumar from Telangana, who stays in a rented accommodation, with others from his state, said, “We feel trapped. Our families are also worried.”

259 LPU BHUTANESE STUDENTS GO BACK IN TWO CHARTED FLIGHTS

Since March 28, LPU had coordinated with the Bhutan government and Bhutanese Embassy in India to fly 259 of its students, in addition to some dependents, in two special chartered flights. A batch of 138 Bhutanese students and 2 dependents were sent from Chandigarh Airport on March 28, after necessary health screening. On Monday, 121 LPU Bhutanese students and three dependents too the plane from Amritsar airport on Monday. During the complete process, social distancing was maintained, said LPU’s Mittal.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news