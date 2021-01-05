e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2 thefts in Chandigarh since Jan 2, cigarettes worth ₹90k stolen

2 thefts in Chandigarh since Jan 2, cigarettes worth ₹90k stolen

Thieves break into Mauli Jagran house, flee with cigarettes, cash and jewellery; woman returns home after visiting sick husband to find locks broken, jewellery gone

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Thieves decamped with cigarettes, cash and jewellery in thefts in Chandigarh.
Thieves decamped with cigarettes, cash and jewellery in thefts in Chandigarh. (Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
         

A Mauli Jagran resident has complained that thieves broke into his house in the early hours of January 2 and fled with Rs 1.5lakh in cash, a gold ring and mangalsultra as well as cigarettes of various brands worth Rs90,000 stored in a room for sale.

Another break-in was reported by Sector 44 resident Archana on January 4, who said she returned home after visiting her ailing husband at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to find the front door lock broken and jewellery missing.

Sarabjit Gupta of Vikas Nagar , who had stored the cigarette packets at home,said footage from CCTV cameras showed two men entering the building at 2.30 am on January 2 as his son slept upstairs and leaving within half an hour after looting the place, police said.

A case under section 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on Gupta’s complaint; and another one under section 380 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station in Archana’s case.

.

