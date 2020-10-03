e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 years after revenue officer’s murder in Ludhiana, 5 accused booked for duping him of ₹35 lakh

2 years after revenue officer’s murder in Ludhiana, 5 accused booked for duping him of ₹35 lakh

Albel Singh had gone missing on October 18, 2018, his body was found in a canal near Sangowal Village

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two years after the murder of a revenue officer, police on Saturday booked the murder accused for forging his signatures and withdrawing ₹ 35 lakh from his bank account .

Police have booked Vir Aakarshit Moudgill of Harkrishan Nagar, Ludhiana; Nidhi of Zirakpur, Mohali; Karan Kapoor of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Raoneet Chopra of Amritsar and Saba Khan of Sudhar, Ludhiana. The five are accused of murdering Kanungo (revenue officer) Albel Singh in November 2018.

Moudgill, who was a banker, has been arrested for kidnapping and murdering Albel, while the other four are yet to be arrested. Nidhi and Saba were also bankers.

Albel’s son, Gurpreet Singh of Bulara village, told the police that ₹35 lakh was withdrawn from his father’s account after faking his signature. “My father had come in contact with the accused in 2016. When he complained about the missing money, the accused promised to return it but kidnapped and murdered my father instead,” said Gurpreet.

Moudgill and his cousin Kamal Joshi had been arrested for murdering and dumping Albel’s body in a canal near Sangowal Village in November, 2018. Albel had gone missing on October 18, 2018.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forging valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(knowingly using a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

tags
top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In