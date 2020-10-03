2 years after revenue officer’s murder in Ludhiana, 5 accused booked for duping him of ₹35 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:49 IST

Two years after the murder of a revenue officer, police on Saturday booked the murder accused for forging his signatures and withdrawing ₹ 35 lakh from his bank account .

Police have booked Vir Aakarshit Moudgill of Harkrishan Nagar, Ludhiana; Nidhi of Zirakpur, Mohali; Karan Kapoor of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Raoneet Chopra of Amritsar and Saba Khan of Sudhar, Ludhiana. The five are accused of murdering Kanungo (revenue officer) Albel Singh in November 2018.

Moudgill, who was a banker, has been arrested for kidnapping and murdering Albel, while the other four are yet to be arrested. Nidhi and Saba were also bankers.

Albel’s son, Gurpreet Singh of Bulara village, told the police that ₹35 lakh was withdrawn from his father’s account after faking his signature. “My father had come in contact with the accused in 2016. When he complained about the missing money, the accused promised to return it but kidnapped and murdered my father instead,” said Gurpreet.

Moudgill and his cousin Kamal Joshi had been arrested for murdering and dumping Albel’s body in a canal near Sangowal Village in November, 2018. Albel had gone missing on October 18, 2018.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forging valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(knowingly using a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.