200 students blacklisted by SD college for low attendance

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:04 IST

Around 200 students of the Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, were blacklisted by the college on account of low attendance. The students have now been disallowed to take admission into the second and third years and have been handed over their character certificates.

The students with attendance below 20% have been detained by the college. Those denied admissions alleged that their career was now at stake as they were not allowed to continue their education.

The recently appointed student council also took up the matter with the college administration while members of the Sanatan Dharma College Union (SDCU) sat on a hunger strike at college premises.

Harleen Kaur, one of the students on hunger strike, said, “The students were asked to take admission in some private university for completion of their degree. Most of these students were not able to attend regular classes because of some family issue or medical reasons.”

She further said, “The student council demands that all students who were not allowed admission should be taken in and the blockage of attendance should be removed.”

75% ATTENDANCE COMPULSORY

As per the Panjab University guidelines, 75 % attendance is mandatory for sitting in the examination. A further relaxation can be provided by the institution on account of sports and co-curricular activities but not more than 10%. Ideally, students above 65% attendance are given roll numbers in colleges across Chandigarh. Those with attendance below it can obtain hall tickets but only after paying a fine that varies from college to college.

August 31 was the last date for admission in PU and its affiliated colleges, but it was further extended by 10 days. Since the varsity was closed on September 10 on account of Muhharam, one extra day was added and the last day was September 11.

‘STUDENTS WERE ISSUED ADVANCE WARNING’

A college teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have issued them character certificates as they were conveyed well in advance in April that they will be detained on account of poor attendance.”

The teacher added, “Most of the (detained) students are extreme cases who never attended college. The issue will be taken up by the management now. Perhaps, students will be allowed to take classes but as private candidates. If only they (student outfits) had raised this issue in September first week, we could have done something but now university doesn’t permit us to take students.”

Principal Balraj Thakur said, “The college has blacklisted certain students on the basis of their unsatisfactory conduct. They have been advised to shift to other colleges.”

