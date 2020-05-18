22-year-old man stabbed to death in Karnal, four booked

chandigarh

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:58 IST

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a clash that ensued over a disputed land in Sheikhpura Suhana village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Paramjeet Singh of the same village, who used to till fields for farmers.

As per the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening as members of two groups claimed possession of a disputed land. Members of one group sent Paramjeet to plough the land, which agitated the members of the rival group and they allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Paramjeet was rushed to Karnal medical college, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, but he succumbed on the way.

Baljeet Singh, in-charge of Karnal’s Sadar police station, said on the complaint of victim’s family members, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Parveen Kumar, Rajesh, Saksham and Bhima.

He said an investigation was on and the accused will soon be arrested.

Paramjeet’s body has been handed over to his family members after autopsy.