24-year-old NRI falls off fourth floor in Manimajra, critical

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:17 IST

A 24-year-old NRI was critically injured after he fell off the rooftop of a four-storey building at the Manimajra modern housing complex after allegedly consuming alcohol on Wednesday night , the police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay. He had returned from Nigeria and was having dinner drinks with his friends and family on the rooftop. The police said at some point Sanjay planned to go downstairs to fetch more alcohol, but took a wrong turn and fell off the roof.

The police said before hitting the ground, Sanjay got stuck in electrical wires and then crashed through multiple tree branches. “While Sanjat received multiple internal injuries, due to the impact electric wires got snapped and power was out for some time. The branches of a tree were broken as well,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Sanjay stays with his aunt and brother. He had recently secured divorce after three years of marriage, police said.

“He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. We have found a couple of whiskey bottles and glasses from the spot,” added the police official.

So far, the police have not taken any action against the victim or his brother for violating curfew orders.