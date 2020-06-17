e-paper
26 people quarantined in Kullu as cancer patient tests positive for Covid-19 at PGIMER

The patient had been undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, from May 20 to 29, after which he returned to Kullu and was home quarantined

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The patient was receiving treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.
The patient was receiving treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.(HT PHOTO )
         

Twenty-six people were quarantined in Kullu after a 54-year-cancer patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The patient was taken to PGIMER on June 14 and was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The patient had been undergoing treatment at PGIMER from May 20 to 29, after which he returned to Kullu and was home quarantined. During his time in Kullu, he had visited the regional hospital and Harihar Hospital, police said.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said the 26 people who had come in contact of the Covid-19 patient had been quarantined.

