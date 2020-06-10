e-paper
29-year-old woman commits suicide in Rampur Bushahr

29-year-old woman commits suicide in Rampur Bushahr

The woman’s husband, who had gone for an evening walk, found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan around 7.30pm, no suicide note found

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(/Representative Image/iStock)
         

A 29-year-old woman hung herself in Rampur Bushahr, here on Tuesday evening.

The woman’s husband, who had gone for an evening walk, found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan around 7.30pm.

The woman was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, where she was declared brought dead.

The woman was a teacher at Delhi Public School, Rampur Bushahr.

Police said the family was in the middle of a property dispute. No suicide note was found, said police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma said an investigation was on.

