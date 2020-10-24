3 arrested in Amritsar church firing case

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:32 IST

Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with firing in a church at Sri Guru Ram Das Nagar locality of Amritsar city.

Prince Atwal (35) of Gilwali Gate in the city was killed while his younger brother Manoj Kumar was injured in the firing on Friday. Those arrested are Randeep Gill and his younger brother Balram Gill of Gilwali Gate in Amritsar, and Suraj Kumar of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran district.

The police also recovered a .32 bore revolver, a .12 bore double barrel rifle and 33 rounds besides three mobile phones and a Toyota Innova car from them.

The police said it has come to the fore that Prince had links with Bobby Malhotra, a notorious gangster who is lodged in the Amritsar central jail. Prince had a quarrel with Randeep and Balram over a minor dispute a few days ago, it is learnt.

“The two parties met in the church to strike a compromise. After committing the crime, the accused fled towards Hoshiarpur district. Our team nabbed them with the help of Hoshiarpur police,” said the police in a press release.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against seven persons, including four unidentified, at the C-Division police station.