3 killed after car runs them over in Haryana’s Rohtak

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:13 IST

Rohtak Three residents of Ajmer area in Jind city, Raju, 55, his son Monu, 26 and another man Mohit, 19, were killed after a speeding car bearing Punjab registration number ran over them near Ghimana village in Jind on the Bhiwani- Jind road on Sunday morning, police said.

Satish, Sonu and Kamrudeen were the three injured, while two men, also part of a group gathered around a small fire they had lit up to escape from the cold, escaped unhurt. The fire had been lit opposite a tea kiosk by the roadside, and the men were part of a catering party.

“The car was going to Rohtak from Jind, when the accident took place about 7pm on Sunday morning. The car was severely damaged and fell into a pond; the driver escaped and managed to flee. The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Jind where they are stated to be out of danger. All of them were waiting for a vehicle on the Bhiwani-Jind road, as they had to reach a wedding function at Bhaklana village in Hisar,” a Jind police spokesperson said.

The Sadar Jind police have registered a case against the driver of the car, who remains unidentified, for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

