e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 32 in fray for Phase-1 of DDC polls, panchayat bypolls in Kathua

32 in fray for Phase-1 of DDC polls, panchayat bypolls in Kathua

11 candidates withdraw nomination, four elected unopposed

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Kathua
         

Thirty-two candidates are in the fray for Phase-I of the District Development Council (DDC) elections and panchayat bypolls in Kathua district that are slated for November 28.

The district election authority said 11 of the 47 nominees had withdrawn their candidature on the last date of withdrawal — November 16. Four candidates withdrew from the DDC election race while seven aspiring sarpanches drew their name ahead of the fight.

Four candidates won the posts of panch unopposed. The announcement was made by returning officers of the panchayat halqas. Those elected unopposed, include three candidates from Bani block and one candidate from Duggan.

Phase-5 :November 23 last date to file nominations

Kathua district panchayat election officer Om Prakash Bhagat has issued a notification for Phase - 5 of the Panchayat byelections to fill the vacant sarpanch and panch seats in the panchayat Halqas of Marheen and Gujroo-Nagrota blocks.

The notification issued by DEPO also includes a schedule of elections for the district development council polls in Marheen and Gujroo-Nagrota constituencies.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nomination for sarpanch, panch and DDC seats is November 23. the nominations will be scrutinised on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 while polls are scheduled to be held on December 10.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
BRICS countries urge for joint global effort to combat terrorism
BRICS countries urge for joint global effort to combat terrorism
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from today: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from today: 7 points
Maharashtra sees under 3,000 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Maharashtra sees under 3,000 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Covid update: Random testing for Delhi-Noida travelers; Pfizer for India
Covid update: Random testing for Delhi-Noida travelers; Pfizer for India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In