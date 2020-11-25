e-paper
33 more succumb to Covid-19 in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Thirty-three people succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana on Tuesday, pushing the toll to 2,249, as per the state health bulletin.

The state also recorded 2,329 fresh cases, with the maximum number of cases coming from the districts in the national capital region.

In Faridabad district, five patients lost the battle to the contagion, four in Hisar, three each in Gurugram and Rohtak, two patients each died in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts.

As per the bulletin, there were 445 critically ill patients in the state on Tuesday, including 392 on oxygen support and 53 on ventilators.

The tally of infections now stands at 2, 22, 292, while 1, 99, 278 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The state also registered recovery of as many as 1,943 patients on Tuesday while the number of active cases was 20,765.

Among the districts with the highest number of fresh cases are Gurugram 822, Faridabad 557, Hisar 164, Rewari 117, Rohtak 97, Sonepat 60, and Karnal 76.

