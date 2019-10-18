e-paper
35-year-old JE of PSPCL killed in hit-and-run

chandigarh Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Victim Manpreet Singh
Victim Manpreet Singh(HT PHOTO)
         

A 35-year-old junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle on Patran-Moonak roan on Friday morning. The incident took place near Sahnewal canal. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh, of Sangrur. He was travelling towards Patran when a vehicle hit his bike and sped from the spot. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Patiala where the doctors declared him brought dead. Cops said they have started investigation into the matter. A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataran police station.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:04 IST

