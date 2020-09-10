e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Session set to start, Kashmiris studying in Pak leave India via Attari

Session set to start, Kashmiris studying in Pak leave India via Attari

According to a Pakistan foreign ministry letter, the Indians, most of them Kashmiri students, were allowed to travel on September 10, but with a deadline of 5 pm, said an official at the Attari check post

chandigarh Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Kashmiri students leave for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.
Kashmiri students leave for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

A number of Indians, most of them Kashmiris studying in Pakistan, were allowed to cross over to that country on Thursday from the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

According to a Pakistan foreign ministry letter, the Indians, most of them Kashmiri students, were allowed to travel on September 10, but with a deadline of 5 pm, said an official posted at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari.

The students are pursuing professional courses, including medical, engineering and computer science in Pakistan, sources say. Many had returned after both countries announced a lockdown and institutions closed down.

The academic session for these students is likely to commence from September 15.

A border security force (BSF) official said besides the students, around 80 Pakistani nationals stranded in various parts of India were repatriated.

Two women get their luggage ready before crossing over into Pakistan.
Two women get their luggage ready before crossing over into Pakistan. ( Sameer Sehgal )

On September 7, the Pakistan foreign ministry granted permissions to Indians to travel thorough inland borders.

The Kashmiri students had requested the government of India and Pakistan to allow their travel through the border.

A senior land port authority of India (LPAI) official posted at the ICP said only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to cross over.

