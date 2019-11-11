e-paper
₹36 lakh compensation to kin of biker killed in Mohali accident

cook at burail jail was killed after a mini truck hit his bike; driver, owner and insurer to pay up

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:38 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Almost a year after the death of a biker in a road mishap, the motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) has directed the accused truck driver, truck owner and insurance company to “jointly and severely” compensate his widow and aged parents with ₹36.6 lakh.

Naveen Kumar, 32, who was a cook on contract at Chandigarh’s Burail jail, was killed in a road accident due to negligence of the driver of a mini truck on September 10, 2018. His widow, Nisha, who is from Morinda, and his parents had moved a claim petition before the tribunal.

The accident claims tribunal, presided over by Vivek Puri, ruled that the compensation sum should be paid with 7.5% interest within two months, by the driver, Darshan Singh of Banur, owner Deepak of Ludhiana and the insurance firm, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, failing which the compensation would carry a 9% interest per annum.

On the fateful day, Naveen, after dinner at a dhaba, was on his way back to the jail on his motorcycle when a mini truck overtaking another vehicle from the wrong side hit him at the Phase 3/7 light point.

The driver quietly slipped away from the spot leaving the vehicle on the road. A case was registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali.

The driver denied having been in the accident, but failed to prove his claim, and so the accident tribunal held him guilty of rash and negligent driving, causing Naveen’s death.

The truck owner did not appear for the hearing. The court proceeded against him ex parte. The insurance company said they are not liable to pay compensation as the mini truck did not carry a valid permit at the time of the accident.

