39-year-old man’s body found in hotel room in Chandigarh’s Sector 52

The family told the police that the victim was an alcoholic which is why he had been put up in the hotel

chandigarh Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A resident of Badmajra was found dead in a hotel room in Sector 52, Chandigarh, the police said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old had been staying in the hotel for about a week. As per the police, the body was found after the younger brother of the deceased reached the hotel after the former failed to respond to repeated calls.

On knocking at the door, when there was no response, the brother informed the hotel staff who opened the door and found the victim’s body on the floor.

The police said that no suicide note was found from the room and the family did not suspect foul play. The cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem examination, they added.

The family told the police that the victim was an alcoholic which is why he had been put up in the hotel. He was married, but his wife had deserted him owing to his drinking habit. Both he and his brother used to work as glass fitters.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

