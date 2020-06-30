4 employees booked for embezzling ₹25lakh from Chandigarh firm

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:30 IST

Four employees have been booked for embezzling Rs25lakh from a Sector 34 based private company’s sales revenues.

The HR manager of Black Box GPS Technology OPC Limited had lodged a complaint at the Sector 34 police station against Sanjeet and Gavish of Ludhiana, Sandeep Tiwari of Baltana and Shanky of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

The four were working in the firm’s recovery and accounts department and siphoned off money taken in cash or through Paytm from recoveries to their own accounts, cheating the company of more than ₹25 lakh.

It took time for the police to take legal opinion before a case could be registered under sections 408 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrests have been made so far.