4 people booked for rape of 2 minor sisters in SBS Nagar, Punjab

Four persons, including two women, have been booked for the alleged rape of two minor girls aged 15 and 17 years, in Rahon town of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sita Rani, Sudesh Kumar and Mangu are residents of Rahon, while Bhajan Kaur hails from Balachour.

As per the police, the victim’s father, who is a labourer, said he had sent his two daughters to live a better life with his sister Sita Rani, and would keep visiting them from time to time. He said, “One day I got to know from some people that the accused had been sexually exploiting my daughters and threatening them to remain silent on the matter or they would be killed.”

The father said that when his daughters told him of their misery and exploitation, he approached the police. Acting on his statement, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and section 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

Man booked for raping minor on pretext of marriage.

Sultanpur Lodhi

A man in his mid 20s, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, was booked on Wednesday. Police have also named his parents and a local resident in the case. The accused has been identified as Rana, his father Kulbir Singh, his mother Balwinder Kaur and a local resident Nirmal Kaur, all residents of Sultanpur Lodhi.

Sub-inspector Mandeep Kaur said as per the victim’s statement, the accused had raped her on several occasion on the pretext of marriage. She told the police that Rana’s parents and Nirmal Kaur had assured her that they would get her married to him.

“Few days ago, after raping me at my home, he refused to marry me,” the victim told the police.

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is fourth rape case reported in the region , in the last four days. On Tuesday, a 55-year-old man was arrested for raping a three-year-old girl at Lodhi Bhulana village in Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division.

Earlier on May 24, a 35-year-old migrant had raped a three-year-old girl at Sarhali village. The accused Mohinder Lal, who is relative of the victim, is yet to be arrested.

Youth booked for raping minor

Muktsar

Police on Wednesday booked a youth for raping a minor girl on pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Nikka Singh. The complainant said that she was in a relationship with Nikka Singh, who raped her on pretext of marriage. A case against the accused has been registered under Section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Gidderbaha SHO Harpreet Singh, said, “We are investigating the matter. Accused is yet to be arrested.”

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:41 IST