Home / Chandigarh / 4 robbers strike at UCO Bank branch in Punjab’s Adampur, flee with Rs 7 lakh after killing guard

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:37 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Four robbers shot dead a guard and made off with Rs 7 lakh from a UCO Bank branch at Kalra village in Adampur sub division of Jalandhar district on Thursday.

Police said the robbers entered the branch with faces covered and opened fire. When security guard Surinder Singh tried to foil the attempt, one of the robbers shot him dead before fleeing with Rs 7 lakh.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh said that efforts were on to identify the accused. The police were going through CCTV footages from the bank.

He said a similar robbery was recently reported in Hoshiarpur district.

