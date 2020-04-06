48% Covid-19 positive patients in Chandigarh tricity aged between 21-40

chandigarh

Apr 06, 2020

Health authorities have confirmed that majority of the 35 Covid-19 positive patients in the tricity, at 48.6%, are aged between 21 and 40.

The age bracket hit the next hardest is between 41 and 60 years at 25.7%. Senior citizens, who are above 60 years, account for 20% of the positive cases, all from Mohali.

In Chandigarh, it’s mostly the younger population that has been infected by the virus, as 72% of the 18 positive patients are in the age group of 21-40 years.

Experts correlate this with the mobility of the young. “If we see the trend in Chandigarh, the five patients, who had travel history to foreign countries where Covid-19 cases were reported, are all below the age of 35,” said PVM Lakshmi, an epidemiologist at the Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

“The young individuals mostly mix up with their peers more than their families, and this is one reason that more cases were reported among the younger population in Chandigarh,” she added.

On the contrary, the maximum cases in Mohali, at 46.6%, are in the 61 to 80 age group, while no one among the Chandigarh or Panchkula cases falls in this age bracket.

Dr G Dewan, director health services, Chandigarh, said the disease’s trend here was the same as that found at the national level.

Around 83% people infected in the country are below the age of 60, almost a similar trend seen in the tricity.

“However, we need to be more cautious with regards to the senior citizens, especially those also suffering from comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, as these have been associated with severe symptoms and complications,” he added.