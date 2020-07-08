e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 495 new infections push Haryana’s tally to 17,999

495 new infections push Haryana’s tally to 17,999

Three fatalities: Gurugram, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra report one death each, raise the toll to 279

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A health worker taking out his personal protective equipment at a community centre in Gurugram
A health worker taking out his personal protective equipment at a community centre in Gurugram (Parveen Kumar/HT)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana reached 17,999 on Tuesday following the addition of 495 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin.

Gurugram, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra recorded one fatality each, increasing the death toll to 279.

Kurukshetra recorded its first Covid- 19 death on Tuesday after a 65-year-old woman from Pipli succumbed to the infection at PGIMER in Chandigarh.

According to Kurukshetra chief medical officer (CMO) Sukhbir Singh, the woman was diabetic.

Intensive samplings of Covid-19 through rapid antigen testing kits are being conducted in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, the health department said.

Haryana has fixed Rs 2,400 (inclusive taxes) as the price for each Covid-19 test in private labs.

Even as Haryana’s patient tally stood at 17,999 on Tuesday, the number of active cases was 4,075 and of those recovered was 13,645.

At least 310 patients were cured of Covid on Tuesday.

Gurugram has the highest number of cases in Haryana, followed by Faridabad, Sonepat and Rohtak.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram saw 125 new cases, followed by Faridabad (122).

Other districts where fresh cases were detected included Bhiwani (45), Sonepat (29), Jhajjar (28), Mahendergarh (25), Kurukshetra and Panipat (21 each), Palwal (15), Jind (14), Rohtak (12), Hisar and Rewari (10 each), Yamunanagar (9), Ambala and Sirsa (3 each), Nuh (2), Panchkula (1).

Meanwhile, Sonepat health authorities said 90 people were tested positive in the district.

Sonepat DC Shyam Lal Punia said six members of a family were among the new patients. At least 15 people were also found infected in Karnal, raising the district tally to 434.

Assistant registrar of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak also tested positive for the virus, said officials on Tuesday.

