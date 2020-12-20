e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 4th International Folklore Festival kicks off at Chandigarh University

4th International Folklore Festival kicks off at Chandigarh University

More than 1,000 participants from 40 countries will present their traditional and folk dances during the three-day cultural extravaganza

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Alimbayev Yerlan, Punjabi singer and actor Dr Satinder Sartaj and joint secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon at the 4th International Folklore Festival in Mohali on Saturday.
Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Alimbayev Yerlan, Punjabi singer and actor Dr Satinder Sartaj and joint secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon at the 4th International Folklore Festival in Mohali on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The fourth International Folklore Festival commenced at Chandigarh University (CU) on Saturday, which was inaugurated by Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Alimbayev Yerlan, Punjabi singer and actor Dr Satinder Sartaj and Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon, joint secretary of the Association of Indian Universities.

More than 1,000 participants from 40 countries will present their traditional and folk dances during the three-day cultural extravaganza. While inaugurating the festival, Sartaj said, “The folk of any country depicts its rich culture and heritage, and such festivals unite the whole world on a single platform. Music and dance are two forms of art that promote universal harmony across the world.”

Kazakhstan ambassador said, “It is a commendable job done by Chandigarh University to organise the festival virtually and it will help in making strong cultural ties with India.”

Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor, CU, said, “The main motive of the event is to safeguard the cultural heritage of the world.”

top news
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In