5 lakh ‘not out’, Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps CM in popularity on Twitter

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is now Punjab’s most popular politician on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician crossed the mark of 5 lakh followers on Thursday, more than three months after reactivating his account. By Friday, the number had jumped to 5.14 lakh. He has beaten chief minister Amarinder Singh, who joined the site in March 2011 and has 4.85 lakh followers. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is third at 3.2 lakh, followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann at 2.8 lakh followers. Sukhbir’s wife and Union minister Harsimrat Badal has 1.5 lakh followers.

On Thursday, the minister also announced his debut on Instagram saying: “A good lather is worth half the shave, well begun is half done; Am now on Instagram guys, active as quick silver.” He had last tweeted in January 2017, weeks before the state elections. In a day of his comeback, his wacky one-liners had 10,000 new followers, taking the total to 4 lakh.

But the virtual war between Amarinder and Sidhu has the ruling Congress in a bind. Amarinder, a former armyman, has been beating the war drums against Pakistan while Sidhu, an ex-cricketer and “friend” of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is batting for dialogue and peace.

As tension heats up with Pakistan, the party is as stumped by Amarinder pandering to PM Narendra Modi as Sidhu’s pro-dialogue posturing. Captain, who is touring border areas since Thursday, is buzzing on Twitter posting pictures and videos with BSF personnel, saying his government is prepared to meet any challenge. He even sought permission from the PM to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured in Pakistan, at Wagah after his release, only to beat a retreat citing protocol concerns.

Sidhu too continued his tirade against Modi. On Friday, he posted a quote of famous Indian philosopher, Chanakya, saying: “Jis jung mein badshah ki jaan ko khatra na ho, usse jung nahi rajniti kehte hai (a war in which the king is not in danger is not a war, but politics).” A day before, he had welcomed Imran’s gesture to release the captured pilot saying, “Every noble act makes a way for itself... your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices...”.

Congress spokesman Manish Tewari was quick to distance the party from Sidhu’s stand saying the atmosphere is not right for dialogue with Pakistan. Tewari is a contender for the party ticket from Chandigarh along with Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur.

With the Congress showing solidarity with the Modi for now, many party ministers and MLAs in Punjab are taking to social networking sites to question the BJP government’s claims on casualties in Balakot air strikes, citing foreign media reports. However, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar backed Tewari’s statement as the party’s stand. “But the last is still to be said on the issue,” he added.

Top 5 Punjab netas on site

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 5.14 lakh

Capt Amarinder Singh: 4.8 lakh

Sukhbir Badal: 3.2 lakh

Bhagwant Mann: 2.8 lakh

Harsimrat Badal: 1.5 lakh

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 11:33 IST