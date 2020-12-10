e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 50-year-old held for molesting niece in Ludhiana

50-year-old held for molesting niece in Ludhiana

The accused had allegedly murdered his wife 15 years ago and was involved in another murder case

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image
Representative image
         

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old niece here on Thursday. The victim lives with her maternal grandparents, who came to her rescue and lodged an FIR at Daresi police station.

The FIR was lodged following statement of mother of the accused, who is a resident of Santokh Nagar. The 70-year-old woman said that her granddaughter lives with her. The accused, who is her son, is an acute alcoholic, is facing trial in criminal cases and was imprisoned for 10 years in a murder case.

The complainant said that on December 7, she was on first floor of the house while her granddaughter was on the ground floor.

She rushed downstairs after hearing screams of the girl and saw her son, in inebriated condition, molesting his niece. She rescued the girl and raised an alarm following which the accused fled the spot. She called the police and lodged a complaint.

Sub-inspector (SI) Davinder Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said police arrested the accused on Thursday when he was trying to escape. A case has been registered against him under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

The accused had allegedly murdered his wife 15 years ago and was involved in another murder case. In 2019, his daughter had also lodged an FIR against him for sexually assaulting her at Salem Tabri police station, but he was acquitted.

