550th birth anniv of Guru Nanak: Another Sikh prisoner released

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:06 IST

Sikh prisoner Subheg Singh, 48, walked free from the Patiala Central Jail on Monday. He was among eight Sikh prisoners who were undergoing sentences for crimes that took place during the militancy days in Punjab.

Their names were cleared for special remission by the central government as part of a humanitarian gesture to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Subheg is a resident of Suroon village near Kheri Gandian in Patiala district. He was in police custody since 1995 for allegedly killing a man identified as Bachan Ram.

On February 13, 1995, a case was registered again him under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the East Chandigarh police station.

Patiala jail superintendent Bhupinderjeet Singh said, “We received the bail bonds for Subheg’s release on Monday and acted on it immediately.”

On November 14, 2019, Nand Singh, 42, who was reportedly an accomplice of Subheg, was also released. However, the state government had put Subheg’s release on hold as none of his family members had filed the bail bonds for his release.