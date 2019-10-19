550th Parkash Purb: SGPC to felicitate 90 envoys visiting Golden Temple on Oct 22

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:56 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will felicitate 90 envoys of various countries during their visit to the Golden Temple on October 22, said Roop Singh, SGPC chief secretary.

The visit has been planned by the Union government as part of the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikh faith.

Ambassadors of Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Maldives, Fiji, Israel, EU, Iraq, Indonesia, Bolivia, Burkina Fasso and Costa Rica are among the invitees who will be flown to Amritsar on a special plane from Delhi by urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said the SGPC officials.

“The SGPC has made special arrangements for the envoys’ visit and will set up a pandal at the entrance plaza of the Golden Temple, where SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal will receive the guests,” said the chief secretary.

“In addition to paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, the envoys will also partake langar. Following which, they will visit interpretation centre to learn about the Sikh faith. They will be honoured with siropa (robe of honour), replica of Golden Temple and Sikh literature,” he said.

This is first such occasion when so many heads of missions will be visiting the city together.

