Come April, 5,000 private school students transferred to govt institutions in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:52 IST

With people’s income drying up amid the Covid-19 pandemic, around 6,000 students who had been studying at private schools have now transferred to government schools for the 2020-21 academic session in Patiala. Around 5,000 students transferred to government establishments after April 1, say education department officials.

An official at the education department requesting anonymity said, “Diminished income, high fee and private schools’ orders seeking fee during lockdown are the main reason behind this trend.”

As per district education department records, 6,178 students from private schools have enrolled in government schools for the upcoming academic session.

Of the 6,178 students, 1,587 students were admitted to pre-primary classes; 1,389 to Class 1; 1,002 to Class 2; 850 to Class 3; 698 to Class 4; and 652 to Class 5.

‘LOWER-MIDDLE CLASS WORST AFFECTED’

Patiala-based mathematics teacher Gagandeep Singh says, “The lower middle class has been one of the worst affected sections. People’s incomes have reduced, some of them have been laid off, some have faced salary cuts while others are out of work.”

“Meanwhile, private schools have been asking parents to deposit school fee, which has compelled parents to shift their children to government schools. Besides, government schools’ infrastructure has also improved over the last few years,” he said.

One of the parents to transfer his children is Kuldeep Singh who repair cycles for a living. He said, “I wanted my children to receive quality education and therefore had admitted them to a private school. I had difficulty paying their fee earlier too but I somehow managed. Now, I cannot afford their fees. Thus, I shifted my both children to a government school in Nabha.”

33-year-old Shivji Lal, a resident of Nabha, has also shifted his son and daughter to a government school. “Earlier, I would spend around Rs 50,000-60,000 on my children’s education. Now, it is an impossibility.”

District education officer (primary) Amarjeet Singh said, “The economic crisis- induced by the novel coronavirus is why parents are adopting for government schools. Private schools are demanding a high fee while government schools are providing education free of cost.”

SMART SCHOOLS

“Apart from this, government schools have been turned into smart schools with quality education and infrastructure. These government schools are for people and we welcome everyone,” said the DEO.

The DEO said, “There has been a 17.5% jump in enrolment over the last three years. As many as 67,620 students had taken admission in government school during the 2018 – 19 session, 70, 794 students took admission in the 2019 – 20 session and 79,508 have enrolled during this academic session.