Home / Chandigarh / 6 arrested, 30 booked for holding meeting in containment zone in Chandigarh

6 arrested, 30 booked for holding meeting in containment zone in Chandigarh

The accused disclosed that they held a meeting as they felt trapped by barricades and wished to go back to work to earn their livelihood

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
The six persons arrested on Wednesday were released on bail, while attempts are being made to ascertain the identities of the others who held a meeting in a containment zone in Chandigarh.
The six persons arrested on Wednesday were released on bail, while attempts are being made to ascertain the identities of the others who held a meeting in a containment zone in Chandigarh. (HT photo)
         

Police booked at least 30 persons on Wednesday evening for allegedly gathering inside a neighbourhood park to hold a meeting in Chandigarh’s Sector 30, a Covid-19 hotspot and a containment zone.

Police said that before the meeting was held, an announcement was made from the loudspeaker of a gurdwara nearby, asking people to move their vehicles parked inside the park, to create space for the gathering.

“After a tip off, a police team wearing PPE kits entered the zone and arrested six persons—Sushil Kumar, Partap Singh, Surinder Singh, Hakam Singh, Harsh and Surjit Singh— from the spot. When we entered the meeting was underway,” according to a police statement.

Other at the meeting fled the spot. The arrested persons told police they had held a meeting because they were feeling trapped by barricades installed at the boundaries as well as within their sector. They said they wanted to go back to work and earn their livelihood.

On a complaint given by Sat Pal, the executive magistrate of the containment zone, the accused were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station.

The six persons arrested were later released on bail, while attempts are being made to ascertain the identities of the remaining accused, the police said.

