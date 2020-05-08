6 more Covid-19 patients recover, active count 45 in Mohali

chandigarh

Six more Covid-19 cases were discharged in the district on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 49 out of 96 infected, of which 31 were from the Jawaharpur village hotspot in Dera Bassi. The number of active cases is now 45 with two fatalities.

No other fresh case has been reported in Mohali.

“It is indeed a pleasure to share that another six Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital. With the combined efforts of all, especially frontline doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, we will be able to contain the spread of the deadly disease very soon,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, at a briefing.

The remaining patients were being treated at the Covid Care Centre at Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur. They were doing fine and no one was critically ill, he added.

The patients discharged on Thursday include four from Jawahapur village and one from Mundi Kharar, all treated at Gian Sagar Hospital. The sixth patient was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The residents of Jawaharpur, however, will now be quarantined at a special facility set up at the Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi for another 14 days as a precautionary measure before being sent home. The Kharar resident has been advised home quarantine and will be monitored by the health teams.

Dr Manjit Singh said he hoped the epidemic would be brought under control with the cooperation and support of the people and advised everyone to stay at home.

District epidemiologist Dr Renu Singh and Dr Harmandeep Kaur were also present on the occasion.