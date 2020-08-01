7 booked for molesting student, assaulting family in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Aug 01, 2020

As many as seven unidentified men were booked on Saturday for molesting a BCA student and assaulting her family in the Sector-38 market.

In her complaint, the victim said that on July 30, the men started harassing her and when she objected, they molested her. Then, she called her father and other family members and the accused attacked and injured them. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sector-39 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

Man attacked with sharp-edged weapon

Two men were booked for assaulting Ramanpreet Singh of Buterla village, Chandigarh, with sharp-edged weapons. The accused have been identified as Honey alias Boxer and Sahil. Singh said the accused attacked him and his neighbour Abhishek near Dushehra Ground in Buterla. A case has been registered at Sector-39 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

5 booked for attacking man, son

Five people were booked for assaulting a father-son duo in Sector 38, Chandigarh. The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Sector 38, alleged that Prince, Vijay, Rana, Yuvi and Mukesh threatened and assaulted him and his son. They were injured and admitted to GMSH-16. A case has been registered at Sector-39 police station. No arrests have been made so far.