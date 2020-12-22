e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 7 former PU senators move high court, demand polls

7 former PU senators move high court, demand polls

The plea filed by Keshav Malhotra and six others will be taken up by the bench of justice Fateh Deep Singh on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The senate term ended on October 31, but elections were not held this year for the first time since Partition to PU’s apex governing body, which has 91 members, of which 36 are nominated by the chancellor.(HT Photo)
         

Seven former Panjab University senators (PU) have moved the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding senate elections.

The plea filed by Keshav Malhotra and six others will be taken up by the bench of justice Fateh Deep Singh on Tuesday.

The former senators, who want PU vice chancellor Raj Kumar; the university, Chandigarh administration and the Punjab government to be named as parties in the case, want the quashing of the August 15 orders of the V-C to defer the elections indefinitely.

An appeal has also been made to set aside the October 16 communication of the UT administration asking PU to defer the elections.

The senate term ended on October 31, but elections were not held this year for the first time since Partition to PU’s apex governing body, which has 91 members, of which 36 are nominated by the chancellor.

The petitioners have alleged that certain candidates owing allegiance to the ruling political dispensation at the Centre in order to avoid an unsuccessful contest initially pressurised the university administration and their political bosses to defer the elections. They have now started another agenda for replacing the senate with a committee comprising representatives of the ruling political party who would be nominated by the office of the chancellor, also the vice president of India, through the home affairs ministry, it was alleged.

According to the petition the V-C did not have jurisdiction to defer the election and should have brought the matter before the syndicate.

