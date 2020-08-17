₹70,000, jewellery stolen from house in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:50 IST

Burglars stole Rs 70,000 and gold jewellery from a jeweler’s house in Upkar Nagar in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The complainant, Sanjiv Madaan, told police him, his wife and two sons were asleep when the incident took place. He said his wife woke up at 4am and found the cupboard of their room lying open and the cash and gold missing.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer at division number 8 police station, said the image of one of the accused has been captured on a CCTV camera installed in the house.

Police said the burglars came into the house through the grill installed near the main gate of the house at around 1.30am.

The inspector added that it is suspected that the accused used something on the family members so they lost consciousness. The accused remained in the house for about 30 minutes.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.