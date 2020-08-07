e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 755 new infections take Haryana tally past 39K

755 new infections take Haryana tally past 39K

As per a medical bulletin, 680 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,640

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana reported 755 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 39,303. Three infected persons — two from Faridabad and one from Ambala — succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll to 458.

As per a medical bulletin, 680 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,640. The recovery rate was over 83% and the fatality rate was 1.17%. The number of active cases was 6,205 in Haryana.

About 53% of the new infections on Thursday came from five NCR districts of Faridabad (161), Gurugram (83), Rohtak (60), Sonepat (51) and Rewari (48). Other districts which threw up substantial number of new cases were Ambala (78), Panchkula (54), Kurukshetra and Hisar (36 each) and Karnal (34). The bulletin said there were 127 critically ill patients, including 14 on ventilator support, on Thursday.

Among other districts, Yamunanagar reported 24 new infections followed by Panipat (22), Bhiwani (15), Sirsa and Jhajjar (14 each), Kaithal (10), Nuh (6), Mahendergarh (5), Jind and Charkhi Dadri (2 each). No new infections were reported from Palwal and Fatehabad.

Sarpanch of Mundsa village, a 35-year-old Delhi transport bus driver from Bahadurgarh, and a 45-year-old milkman from Dhani Ahiran were among 14 cases detected in Jhajjar.

PANIPAT MLA TESTS POSITIVE

Panipat (rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda tested positive of Covid-19 on Thursday. In Karnal, a 42-year doctor from Nilokheri succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Panchkula. He was posted at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In