755 new infections take Haryana tally past 39K

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:04 IST

Haryana reported 755 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 39,303. Three infected persons — two from Faridabad and one from Ambala — succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll to 458.

As per a medical bulletin, 680 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,640. The recovery rate was over 83% and the fatality rate was 1.17%. The number of active cases was 6,205 in Haryana.

About 53% of the new infections on Thursday came from five NCR districts of Faridabad (161), Gurugram (83), Rohtak (60), Sonepat (51) and Rewari (48). Other districts which threw up substantial number of new cases were Ambala (78), Panchkula (54), Kurukshetra and Hisar (36 each) and Karnal (34). The bulletin said there were 127 critically ill patients, including 14 on ventilator support, on Thursday.

Among other districts, Yamunanagar reported 24 new infections followed by Panipat (22), Bhiwani (15), Sirsa and Jhajjar (14 each), Kaithal (10), Nuh (6), Mahendergarh (5), Jind and Charkhi Dadri (2 each). No new infections were reported from Palwal and Fatehabad.

Sarpanch of Mundsa village, a 35-year-old Delhi transport bus driver from Bahadurgarh, and a 45-year-old milkman from Dhani Ahiran were among 14 cases detected in Jhajjar.

PANIPAT MLA TESTS POSITIVE

Panipat (rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda tested positive of Covid-19 on Thursday. In Karnal, a 42-year doctor from Nilokheri succumbed to the infection at a private hospital in Panchkula. He was posted at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra.