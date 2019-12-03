775 TB cases reported in HP during 15-day campaign

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:14 IST

As many as 775 cases of Tuberculosis (TB) were reported from various parts of the state during a 15-day campaign launched by the state health department.

The campaign, which concluded on November 30, was aimed at identifying TB patients and provide them with timely treatment, health officer Dr Dinesh Thakur said.

“Sputum samples of 2,27, 806 people were taken and examined. As many as 775 people were diagnosed with TB and treatment was started. Both diagnosis and treatment are free of cost,” he added.

While majority of the cases were recorded in Kangra followed by Mandi, tribal Lahaul and Spiti district had lowest number of TB patients.

During the 15-day campaign, as many as 158 cases were reported in Kangra district, followed by 115 in Mandi, 91 Solan, 69 Kullu, 65 Chamba, 65 Bilaspur, 55 Una, 53 Shimla, 49 Sirmaur, 41 Hamirpur, 13 Kinnaur and 6 in Lahaul and Spiti districts

Thakur said the government aims to declare the state TB free by 2021.

“There were less number of TB cases diagnosed this time. Prospective patients can approach the health department for free examination and treatment,” he said.