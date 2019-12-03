e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

775 TB cases reported in HP during 15-day campaign

Majority of the cases were recorded in Kangra followed by Mandi

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 775 cases of Tuberculosis (TB) were reported from various parts of the state during a 15-day campaign launched by the state health department.

The campaign, which concluded on November 30, was aimed at identifying TB patients and provide them with timely treatment, health officer Dr Dinesh Thakur said.

“Sputum samples of 2,27, 806 people were taken and examined. As many as 775 people were diagnosed with TB and treatment was started. Both diagnosis and treatment are free of cost,” he added.

While majority of the cases were recorded in Kangra followed by Mandi, tribal Lahaul and Spiti district had lowest number of TB patients.

During the 15-day campaign, as many as 158 cases were reported in Kangra district, followed by 115 in Mandi, 91 Solan, 69 Kullu, 65 Chamba, 65 Bilaspur, 55 Una, 53 Shimla, 49 Sirmaur, 41 Hamirpur, 13 Kinnaur and 6 in Lahaul and Spiti districts

Thakur said the government aims to declare the state TB free by 2021.

“There were less number of TB cases diagnosed this time. Prospective patients can approach the health department for free examination and treatment,” he said.

top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News