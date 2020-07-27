e-paper
795 new cases take Haryana's Covid tally past 32,000

795 new cases take Haryana’s Covid tally past 32,000

Three people succumbed to the disease in Faridabad and one each in Ambala and Nuh, taking the death toll to 397

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana on Monday registered 795 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the state’s tally to 32,127.

Three people succumbed to the disease in Faridabad and one each in Ambala and Nuh, taking the death toll to 397, state’s health bulletin mentioned.

As many as 218 people tested positive in Faridabad, followed by 108 in Gurugram, 91 in Rewari, 81 in Karnal, 80 in Ambala, 50 in Sonepat, 35 in Hisar, 31 in Sirsa, 22 in Jhajjar and 19 in Kurukshetra.

However, the recovery rate also improved to 77.96% as 662 patients got recovered/discharged on Monday.

As of now, 25,046 patients have been cured of Covid in the state, which has 6,684 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 5.59 lakh samples have been sent for Covid-19 testing so far with an average of 22,064 tests per million. In the past 24 hours, 9,863 samples were collected in Haryana.

Most of the new cases are being reported from the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Out of 32,127 cases reported in the state till date, 22,248 patients are from five NCR districts — 8,720 in Gurugram, 7,911 in Faridabad, 2,792 in Sonepat, 1,512 in Rewari and 1,313 in Rohtak.

As per the health department, there were 132 patients on the oxygen support and 24 on ventilators.

Hisar MP recovers

BJP’s MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh has recovered from the infection. In a message he posted on his social media accounts on Monday, the MP thanked his doctors, family members and supporters. He was in home isolation at his Delhi residence.

