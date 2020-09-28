8-acre landfill for non-recyclable solid waste coming up at Chandigarh’s Dadumajra

chandigarh

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) will be setting up a new sanitary landfill (SLF) at Dadumajra for dumping of non-recyclable solid waste generated in the city.

Spread over 8 acres, the site will be developed at a cost of around Rs 12 crore over a period of one year. It is located adjacent to the current dumping site in Dadumajra and the waste processing plant.

The municipal corporation, through CSCL, is already undertaking the “Mining of Legacy Waste and Recovery of Land” project at the Dadumajra dumping ground.

Nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste, lying at the ground for over 20 years, is being bio-mined and processed through scientific procedures. MC intends to reclaim the entire land, about 25 acres, for scientific waste disposal and treatment.

Confirming the development, NP Sharma, chief general manager, CSCL, said, “The landfill is a crucial component for achieving total waste segregation in the city, in its entire cycle, from collection to processing and disposal. The site will be used specifically for dumping non-recyclable dry waste, which will neither be re-used nor processed at the waste processing plant.”

Stating that site will be developed on scientific lines so that there was no damage to the environment and inconvenience to the people living nearby, Sharma said, “The site will be surrounded by a 4.5m tall and 10m deep boundary wall. The waste dumped there will be covered at all times. The site design incorporates systems that will leave no scope of seepage of water into the dumped waste or the ground beneath. There will be no foul smell generated at the site.”

CAPACITY AUGMENTATION

The city’s urban and the rural areas generate about 450 MT municipal solid waste (MSW) per day, which is estimated to increase to 788 MT by 2036.

The treatment plant for resource recovery is able to divert only about 20% as refuse-derived fuel (RDF), while the rest is dumped in the open. RDF is a fuel produced from various types of waste such as MSW.

MC is currently operating Phase 1 of the SLF, which was constructed in 2007 and commissioned in 2012. SLF’s Phase 1 area is about 10 acres and it is planned to be taken to an average height of about 10m. Given the large quantity of waste arrival, Phase 1 has almost run out of capacity.

“Considering the proximity of habitations, the adverse impact on public health and environment, and the urgency of compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, it is imperative to expand the capacity of the SLF for safe waste disposal for a foreseeable period in the future,” said a senior MC official.