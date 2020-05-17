e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 8 pvt schools in Chandigarh upload balance sheets online, show surplus

8 pvt schools in Chandigarh upload balance sheets online, show surplus

This comes days after the Punjab and Haryana high court took cognisance of the Independent Schools Association’s plea seeking permission to charge fees from parents during the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: May 17, 2020 22:06 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the row over Chandigarh administration’s ban on collection of fees during the Covid-19 lockdown, eight private schools of the city have uploaded their balance sheets, showing a surplus ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 4 crore.

This comes days after the Punjab and Haryana high court took cognisance of the Independent Schools Association’s plea seeking permission to charge fees from parents during the lockdown. Earlier, over 50 schools out of Chandigarh’s 77 private schools had expressed their inability to pay salaries to their staff in view of the UT administration’s order.

Following this, the education department had asked schools to upload their balance sheets online, by invoking the Punjab Fees Regulation Act, 2016. The Chandigarh Parents’ Association had also made several complaints against charging of fees. Even after two reminders, at least 60 schools are yet to upload their balance sheets.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation bylaws, Punjab Fee Regulation Act, 2016, and several Supreme Court as well as high court rulings have stated that schools should not indulge in profiteering and commercialisation.

As per the Punjab Fee Regulation Act, an “unaided educational institution cannot indulge in profiteering”, while making it mandatory for schools to upload income, expenditure account and balance sheet on their website. In case of violation, a regulatory body headed by the education secretary takes a call on it.

A CBSE regional officer, who was not authorised to speak to media, said: “In case we receive any formal complaint, we will forward it to the central affiliation branch.”

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, UT, said the department will start issuing show-cause notices to the schools in the upcoming week. “We will issue show-cause notices and put up the issue for decision before the fee regulation authority,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In