e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 80-year-old woman tests positive in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count climbs to 302

80-year-old woman tests positive in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count climbs to 302

Admitted to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, the woman is the community contact of a positive case

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigrah
There was a spike in cases when a health care worker from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who lived in the congested Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the disease on April 24. Since then 226 people have tested positive for the infection in the locality.
There was a spike in cases when a health care worker from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who lived in the congested Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the disease on April 24. Since then 226 people have tested positive for the infection in the locality. (HT PHOTO )
         

An 80-year-old woman, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Thursday.

With this, the UT’s Covid-19 count has reached 302, of which 83 cases are active and there have been five fatalities.

The woman was admitted to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. She is the community contact of a positive case, officials said.

On Wednesday, five people were quarantined and their samples were collected in Sector 21 after a 25-year-old man from Uttarakhand, who had been working in Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting his family in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh reported its first case on March 18 after a student who had returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus.

There was a spike in cases when a health care worker from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who lived in the congested Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the disease on April 24. Since then 226 people have tested positive for the infection in the locality.

ADMN YET TO START ANTIBODY TESTING

Though experts at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the Indian Council of Medical Research have advised the administration to carry out antibody testing to check the spread of infection, the UT administration has so far not taken any steps in this direction.

top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In