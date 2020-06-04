80-year-old woman tests positive in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count climbs to 302

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:37 IST

An 80-year-old woman, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Thursday.

With this, the UT’s Covid-19 count has reached 302, of which 83 cases are active and there have been five fatalities.

The woman was admitted to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. She is the community contact of a positive case, officials said.

On Wednesday, five people were quarantined and their samples were collected in Sector 21 after a 25-year-old man from Uttarakhand, who had been working in Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting his family in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh reported its first case on March 18 after a student who had returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus.

There was a spike in cases when a health care worker from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who lived in the congested Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for the disease on April 24. Since then 226 people have tested positive for the infection in the locality.

ADMN YET TO START ANTIBODY TESTING

Though experts at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the Indian Council of Medical Research have advised the administration to carry out antibody testing to check the spread of infection, the UT administration has so far not taken any steps in this direction.