89,000 people stranded in Himachal keen to return home

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 10:49 IST

Around 89,000 people from other states, who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the imposition of the lockdown, have expressed desire to return.

Around 37,054 people, mostly migrant labourers, are from Uttar Pradesh; 23,849 are from Bihar; 5,104 are from Punjab; 3,699 from Madhya Pradesh; 3,527 from Jharkhand; 3,196 from West Bengal; 2,407 from Harayana; 2,394 from Uttarakhand; 1,600 from Delhi; 1,746 from Chandigarh; and 1,027 from Rajasthan.

The remaining people are from an assortment of other states. One person is from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was coordinating with other states to send stranded people home.

HIMACHALIS STRANDED IN NORTH-EAST TO RETURN SOON

Thakur said people stuck in the north-eastern states will return to Himachal soon.

A total of 364 people from Himachal are stranded in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

“Railways, on the state government’s request, will run a special train from Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) to bring them home,” said Thakur.

“The state government will proportionally bear the rail fare,” he added.

On May 18, Thakur had asked his Punjab and Haryana counterparts to pitch in for starting a common train for evacuating people of the three states stranded in the North-East.

Apart from Jalpaiguri, special trains will be run from Thane to Pathankot and Ahemadabad to Una to bring back stranded Himachalis.

64,000 WAIT TO RETURN TO HP

As many as 64,678 people from Himachal, who are stranded in other states, want to return home. Around 10,349 of them are stranded in Punjab; 9,694 in Delhi and; 7,636 in Haryana.

As many as 7,086 people want to return from Maharashtra; 5,534 from Uttar Pradesh; 3,699 from Chandigarh; 3,070 from Gujarat; 2,763 from Bihar; 2,657 from Goa; 2,152 from Rajasthan; 1,941 from Karnataka; 1,609 from Uttarakhand; 1,120 from Madhya Pradesh; 901 from West Bengal and 760 from Jammu-Kashmir.

The remaining people are stranded in other states apart from those mentioned.