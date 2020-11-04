9 more deaths, 512 cases recorded in J&K

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 19:01 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded nine deaths and 512 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative Covid count to 96,700 and death toll to 1,511.

Officials said 326 people tested positive in Kashmir and 186 in Jammu. Seven people succumbed to the disease in Jammu and two in Kashmir.

A total 1,001 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 510 in Jammu. As many as 326 people had succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 in October. The death had toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1,000-mark on September 20 and 1,500-mark on November 3.

The recovery rate has also been improving for the past month. So far, 89,254 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased to 92.2%. There are 5,935 active cases in the Union Territory.

There has also been a decrease in the average number of daily cases. Against an average of 1,245 daily novel coronavirus cases in September, October recorded an average of 632 cases and an average 10 deaths a day were reported in October against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.91 lakh. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 98, followed by 18 in Kishtwar.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 135 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 67. Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,838 cases and 367 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,988 cases and 264 deaths.

Till date, 6.62 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,249 in home quarantine, 5,935 in isolation, and 43,999 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.95 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.