Home / Chandigarh / 91.57% students in UT govt schools clear Class 12 exams, overall pass percentage goes up by 9.81%

91.57% students in UT govt schools clear Class 12 exams, overall pass percentage goes up by 9.81%

Among the government school students, Muskaan Chugh of GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra topped with 97.4% in the medical stream

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:33 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 exam results on Monday. A total of 9,601 students appeared in the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 91.57%.

Around 765 students secured above 90% this year. There are 40 Government Senior Secondary Schools in Chandigarh. The pass percentage improved by 9.81% this year in comparison with the performance of government schools in the academic year 2018-19. Of the 11,877 students who appeared in the Class 12 examination, around 802 students failed last year.

Also, the overall pass percentage had increased by +8.02 % last year after a drop of 1% in 2018.

Moreover, of the total 40 senior secondary schools in Chandigarh, GMSSS-16 secured 100% pass percentage this year. Among the government school students, Muskaan Chugh of GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, scored 97.4% in the medical stream while Kriti Mahajan of GMSSS-MHC scored 98.4% in the non-medical stream.

After GMSSS-16, GMSSS-MHC recorded a pass percentage of 99. 47%, while GMSSS, Sector 19 stood at the third spot among the government schools with 98.51%.

Over 25 government schools recorded a pass percentage of more than 90% this year. The pass percentage of Government Senior Secondary School, Mauli Jagran witnessed a dip from 100% last year to 95.56% this year.

Chandigarh’s director school education Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, said, “Last year, we have recruited many new teachers in government schools and we have opened five new schools in the city. The teachers have been given a boost to make efforts for the improvement of schools.”

