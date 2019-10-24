e-paper
9kg heroin smuggled in from Pak seized, one held

STF assistant inspector general Bhupinder Singh said they received a tip-off that Satnam and Balwinder,who had been peddling commercial quantity heroin and had links with Pakistan-based smugglers,would be coming to Amritsar from Taran Tarn

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
A man was arrested with 9kg heroin that had been allegedly smuggled in from Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

A special task force (STF) for drugs arrested Satnam Singh of Marhana village, Tarn Taran. However, Satnam’s accomplice and brother-in-law Balwinder Singh of Bagrian village, Amritsar, managed to flee.

STF assistant inspector general Bhupinder Singh said a team comprising assistant sub-inspectors Kashmir Singh, Sahib Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Surjit Singh, and head constable Maninder Kaur, received a tip-off that Satnam and Balwinder,who had been peddling commercial quantity heroin and had links with Pakistan-based smugglers,would be coming to Amritsar from Taran Tarn.

“The team installed a barricade near Manawala village at Amritsar-Delhi highway. When the accused reached the spot Balwinder Singh fled but Satta was apprehended. Nine packets of heroin, each weighing a kilogram, were recovered,” he said.

“Satta admitted that the heroin had been smuggled from across the border. He also said that it was not his first consignment that had been smuggled in from Pakistan,” he said.

In January 2018, Satta was arrested with 500g heroin in Tarn Taran and was out on bail, said the AIG.  

“Initially, Satta was a drug addict. He became a peddler to fund his habit,” he said.

The duo have been booked under Sections of the NDPS Act.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:18 IST

