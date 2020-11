Aditya, Harleen make way into quarterfinals of AITA U-16 tourney

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:58 IST

After a gap of nearly nine months, the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium in Sector 10 witnessed a competitive All-India Tennis Association (AITA) tournament for girls and boys that kicked off on Monday.

As many as 56 players (36 boys and 20 girls) from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have signed up for the three-day championship series for Under-16 girls and boys.

The association had last hosted a tournament in February this year.

Top seeds Aditya Chauhan and Harleen Dhanda beat their opponents with ease to enter the quarterfinals. Haryana’s Aditya got the better of Naveen Pruthi Sabyasachi of Chandigarh 8-1, while Haryana girl Harleen beat her state-mate Saanvi Garg 8-2.

Other results:

Boys’ U-16: Anirudh Sangra (CH) [6] beat Darshan Dilabr Singh (CH) 8-3, Akshat Dhull (CH) beat Umang Singh Cogi (PB) 8-7(4), Rakshit Dhankar (CH) beat Yash Solanky (CH) 8-2, Aarush Sharma (PB) [5] beat Gurbaaz Singh Dhanoa (PB) 8-3, Rishi Dahiya (PB) [4] beat Gurpuneet Singh (PB) 8-3, Arnav Bishnoi (CH) [7] beat Aryan Jolly (HR) 8-1, and Keshav Dangi (CH) beat Lakshya Gupta (CH) [2] 8-4.

Girls’ U-16: Riya Kaushik (CH) [6] beat Milli Pandit (CH) 8-6, Vanya Arora (HR) [3] beat Krittika Katoch (CH) 8-1, Rubani Kaur Sidhu (HR) beat Cahterine Bhangu (CH) [7] 8-4, Harnoor Kaur Sidhu (HR) beat Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu (PB) 8-7(4), Shriya Singh (HR) beat Ananya Dogra (CH) [4] 8-5, Sidhak Kaur (PB) beat Simar Atwal (PB) [8] 8-4 and Radhika Vasudeva (CH) [2] beat Agrima Gandhi (CH) 8-1.