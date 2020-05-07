Adjoining hotspot Bapu Dham, residents of Sec 26E decry shortage of supplies

chandigarh

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:34 IST

With 76 coronavirus cases, Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 has become the worst affected pocket in Chandigarh and has been cordoned off, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling the perimeter. However, the adjoining Sector 26E has found itself in the midst of problems, with area residents complaining that they have been unable to get essentials supplies for many days now as all supplies are being diverted towards the colony.

Highlighting this, general secretary of the residential welfare society (RWS) of the EWS houses here, Sanjeev Shukla ,said, “There have been no positive case in our neighbourhood, yet it has also been sealed. We have no markets within our sector and we only depend on the buses of essential supplies that the administration sends us. Right now the colony is their priority, so all buses are sent there and we have to make do with leftovers. Many times, we don’t get any supplies at all. It is very frustrating for us to see buses full of fresh vegetables going towards the colony every day, and yet we can’t purchase any.”

Vice-president of the RWS, Mukesh Chaudhary, added that the administration needs to provide a separate passage for residents of Sector 26-E as currently all their entry and exit points are through the colony. “We just want amenities. If the authorities can’t provide them to us, then they should at least let us go to a market nearby and purchase essentials for ourselves,” he said.

The RWS through Federation of Sector Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) had submitted a representation to deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar, but they alleged that the situation didn’t improve at all. FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The residents are ready to stay inside their houses for the best interests of the city, but they need food to eat. The ATM service here has also not been regular, and the administration needs to make sure that they are provided with essentials daily.”

Claiming to have not received any such complaint, local area councillor, Dalip Singh, who also lives in the colony, said, “Our focus right now is to keep the morale of the colony high, so most supplies have been heading there first. I will ensure that buses with supplies are also sent to the adjoining locality of Sector 26E.”