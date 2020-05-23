Admn to acquire land for Dakshin Marg link to New Chandigarh at ₹75 cr

chandigarh

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:56 IST

The UT administration has announced the award of compensation for acquiring a total of 17.76 acres land for connecting Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, to PR4 (main road) on the Mullanpur side of the UT-Punjab boundary.

The road is aimed at improving the connectivity between Chandigarh and Mohali by opening up a direct route from Dakshin Marg to New Chandigarh. This will be in addition to the road from Madhya Marg connected to Mullanpur. It will open an alternative route to Kurali and Baddi from Chandigarh.

A total of Rs 74.67 crore compensation amount has been decided under Section 26 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

In an order issued by UT land acquisition officer, a compensation of Rs 2.35 crore per acre has been announced for 17 families for acquiring 5.56 acres in Dhanas and that of Rs 1.44 crore acre for 93 families for 12.2 acres to be acquired in Dadumajra.

After paying the compensation, the administration will hand over the acquired land to the engineering department for the construction of the road on the Chandigarh side.